CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police say two construction workers suffered serious injuries when they were stabbed by a coworker during a dispute that apparently stemmed from a debt.

Officers responded to a construction site in Cambridge at about 7:15 a.m. Monday. Deputy Superintendent Pauline Wells says the altercation began on the third floor of an apartment building under construction when the suspect stabbed one victim in the legs.

Another worker was stabbed in the back when he intervened. No names were made public.

The suspect faces several charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.