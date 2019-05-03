195 Commission leader stepping down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The head of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission is stepping down after nearly four years at the helm.



Peter McNally, who has been the 195 Commission’s executive director since mid-2015, announced Friday he is leaving the post to join Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors as senior vice president. Before joining the commission, McNally was a managing director at the investment firm BlackRock in New York City.

McNally’s last day will be June 1. The commission said Caroline Skuncik, its vice president and senior project manager since 2017, will seve as acting executive director until a permanent successor is named.

McNally’s departure comes as Rhode Island leaders prepare to celebrate the opening of the $88-million Wexford innovation campus that Gov. Gina Raimondo has made a centerpiece of her vision for the vacant highway land.

“Peter brought a wealth of private sector experience to the Commission,” 195 Commission Chair Robert Davis said in a statement. “His insights into the world of real estate investment and development were a tremendous asset to the commission and I am thrilled for him that he has such a great opportunity to return to that work.”

“We will miss his expertise but we are fortunate to have talented individual like Caroline Skuncik able to step into the role,” Davis added.

The commission’s members are Beppie Huidekoper, Sandra Smith, Barrett Bready, Bonnie Nickerson, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pyror, Michael McNally and Michael Van Leesten, according to its website.

