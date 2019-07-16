$15K stolen from Fung’s campaign in check fraud scheme

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Thieves lifted thousands of dollars from the campaign account of Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, sparking a criminal investigation in New York state, the Target 12 investigators have learned.

The Fung campaign noticed $15,000 was missing from the account last month prompting the Cranston mayor to reach out to the R.I. State Police.

Colonel James Manni said they looked into the allegations and quickly realized the theft occurred in New York, so the case was referred to state police there.

Barbara Ann Fenton – Fung’s wife and treasurer for the Committee for Allan Fung – said in an email the theft “involved a phony paper check made out to an out-of-state company and deposited at an out-of-state federal credit union on June 18th, 2019.”

The money was withdrawn in a single transaction.

Fenton said they also contacted Washington Trust – which holds the campaign account – and the bank immediately closed the impacted account, reopened a new one and replenished the $15,000 that was stolen.

It is unclear if an arrest has been made, but a spokesperson for the New York State Police told Target 12 they are looking into the case.

Richard Thornton, the Director of Campaign Finance for the R.I. Board of Elections (BOE) said his office was notified by the campaign and is aware of the situation.

“The entire Committee for Allan Fung has been very grateful for the assistance of these fantastic law enforcement partners, the staff at Washington Trust, and Mr. Thornton at the Board of Elections for their help in this ongoing matter,” said Fenton.

Fung is travelling to Washington D.C. on Tuesday and was not available for comment. Fung spokesperson Daniel Parrillo said the trip is with other Northeast Mayors meeting with administration officials.

According to the most recent filing with the BOE at the end of April, Fung had a balance of $18,837 in his campaign account. A new filing is due at the end of July.

Fung, a Republican, was the party’s nominee for governor in 2014 and 2018. He lost both times to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

