12 Responds: Important stimulus deadline for people on SSI with kids

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:

  • When will people on social security receive their stimulus money?
  • When will people on disability receive their stimulus money?
  • How will the stimulus funds be dispersed?
  • How can someone on SSI with kids ensure they get the $500 child credit?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In the episode of 12 Responds, Tim White answers the latest questions about the stimulus money.

Last week the IRS announced people who do not file tax returns, like those on social security, supplemental security income and disability, should see the stimulus money the week of April 27, if they use direct deposit to receive their benefits.

Additionally, the IRS announced people who do not file a tax return but have dependent children 17 years old or younger, must notify the government of their kids in order to ensure they will get the extra $500 per-child payment. The IRS is asking those people to input their information on their non-filers tool.

Those who miss the deadline will likely get the extra money next tax season.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

