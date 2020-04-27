12 Responds: Important stimulus deadline for people on SSI with kids

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS EPISODE:
- When will people on social security receive their stimulus money?
- When will people on disability receive their stimulus money?
- How will the stimulus funds be dispersed?
- How can someone on SSI with kids ensure they get the $500 child credit?
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In the episode of 12 Responds, Tim White answers the latest questions about the stimulus money.
Last week the IRS announced people who do not file tax returns, like those on social security, supplemental security income and disability, should see the stimulus money the week of April 27, if they use direct deposit to receive their benefits.
Additionally, the IRS announced people who do not file a tax return but have dependent children 17 years old or younger, must notify the government of their kids in order to ensure they will get the extra $500 per-child payment. The IRS is asking those people to input their information on their non-filers tool.
- LINK: IRS non-filers website
Those who miss the deadline will likely get the extra money next tax season.
- 12 Responds: Submit a question
Recent episodes of 12 Responds:
- Will nursing homes keep the stimulus money sent to residents?
- Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
- Do I have to quarantine after shopping over the border?
- Stimulus check was sent to wrong account, now what?
- Getting stimulus check for those who don’t file taxes
- Why wasn’t the $600 unemployment bump retroactive?
- Are grocery story workers required to wear a mask?
- Treasurer Magaziner on small businesses hit hard
- Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.
- How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension
- Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for
- Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
- Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work
- 12 Responds: Submit a question
Recent episodes of 12 Responds:
- Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
- Do I have to quarantine after shopping over the border?
- Stimulus check was sent to wrong account, now what?
- Getting stimulus check for those who don’t file taxes
- Why wasn’t the $600 unemployment bump retroactive?
- Are grocery story workers required to wear a mask?
- Treasurer Magaziner on small businesses hit hard
- Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.
- How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension
- Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for
- Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
- Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work
- 12 Responds: Submit a question
Recent episodes of 12 Responds:
- Where can I find a list of cases by nursing home?
- Do I have to quarantine after shopping over the border?
- Stimulus check was sent to wrong account, now what?
- Getting stimulus check for those who don’t file taxes
- Why wasn’t the $600 unemployment bump retroactive?
- Are grocery story workers required to wear a mask?
- Treasurer Magaziner on small businesses hit hard
- Answers on the $600 unemployment bump, DLT wait times, applying in Mass.
- How to ensure you get the 13-week unemployment extension
- Out of work in RI due to COVID-19? Here’s what you’re eligible for
- Here’s how the expanded federal unemployment benefits work
- Here’s how your federal coronavirus tax rebate check will work
Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Información de coronavirus para el lunes, 27 de Abril
- Health officials ready new guidelines as restrictions ease
- 12 Town Hall: Four RI mayors outline pandemic response, challenges
- 12 Responds: Important stimulus deadline for people on SSI with kids
- Inmate released in COVID-19 order arrested for swinging sword at woman