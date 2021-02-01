CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

12 News Now: RI removes 6 states from COVID-19 travel advisory list

12 News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People coming to Rhode Island from six more states no longer have to quarantine or provide a negative coronavirus test upon arrival.

The state updated its travel advisory list on Monday, removing Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The list, which is updated every Monday, now consists of 33 states considered higher risk for COVID-19, as well as the Northern Mariana Islands.

In the meantime, Massachusetts’ travel advisory list still has only Hawaii listed as a “low-risk” state, while Connecticut has Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey on the list of states exempt from its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community