12 News Now: RI removes 6 states from COVID-19 travel advisory list

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People coming to Rhode Island from six more states no longer have to quarantine or provide a negative coronavirus test upon arrival.

The state updated its travel advisory list on Monday, removing Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The list, which is updated every Monday, now consists of 33 states considered higher risk for COVID-19, as well as the Northern Mariana Islands.

In the meantime, Massachusetts’ travel advisory list still has only Hawaii listed as a “low-risk” state, while Connecticut has Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey on the list of states exempt from its COVID-19 travel restrictions.