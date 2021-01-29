CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 3% for 1st time in months; 550 new cases, 10 deaths

12 News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Friday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported the lowest rate of positive coronavirus tests since late October.

According to new data released Friday, there were 550 new infections in the state and more than 19,000 tests administered on Thursday for a daily positivity rate of 2.9%.

The last time that rate was below 3% was Oct. 26, when it was 2.6%.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have fallen to the lowest point in more than two months at 324. Of those patients, 50 are currently in intensive care and 31 are on ventilators.

Another 10 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the death toll to 2,154.

On Thursday, Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott announced residents 75 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated starting this weekend.

The data shows 22,983 people are fully vaccinated in the state, having received both required shots, while a total of 66,778 people have received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community