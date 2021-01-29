RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 3% for 1st time in months; 550 new cases, 10 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Friday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported the lowest rate of positive coronavirus tests since late October.

According to new data released Friday, there were 550 new infections in the state and more than 19,000 tests administered on Thursday for a daily positivity rate of 2.9%.

The last time that rate was below 3% was Oct. 26, when it was 2.6%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have fallen to the lowest point in more than two months at 324. Of those patients, 50 are currently in intensive care and 31 are on ventilators.

Another 10 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials said, bringing the death toll to 2,154.

On Thursday, Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott announced residents 75 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated starting this weekend.

The data shows 22,983 people are fully vaccinated in the state, having received both required shots, while a total of 66,778 people have received their first dose.