12 News Now

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 3% for 1st time in months; 550 new cases, 10 deaths
Top Stories
‘Cozy, mitten-inspired sock’: Bernie’s mitten maker teams up with sock brand to donate to foodbank
Warming centers open across RI due to frigid temperatures
Wrong number leads to $150,000 Powerball prize for Iowa couple
Fauci warns virus variants are ‘a wake-up call’, scientists must be ready to tweak vaccines
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
Honoring Black History
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
Distance Learning Divide
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Q&A: I’m 75 or older — how will I get vaccinated in Rhode Island?
Video
Top Stories
RI to start vaccinating adults over 75 as cities gear up to administer doses
Video
Rhode Island’s first-dose vaccine supply to increase by 20% next week
Video
‘It’s really easy to be fooled’: AG sees uptick in customers targeted by National Grid scheme
Video
Here’s why Rhode Island’s vaccine rollout is lagging other states
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
The Big Game
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
East Providence beats Prout in girls basketball, 49-44
Video
Top Stories
With two goals, Bergeron leads Bruins to 4-1 win over Penguins
Tom Brady’s parents survived COVID-19, will attend Super Bowl
Video
Unable to hit the mats, RI high school wrestlers are feeling pinned
Video
Donations pour in for badly injured Bishop Feehan hockey player; Bruins providing $100K
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/29/2020: Attorney General Peter Neronha
Video
Top Stories
45th Annual Meeting Street Telethon goes virtual this Saturday
Video
Honoring Black History: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Ronny Almonte?
Video
Newsmakers 1/22/2020: Vaccine rollout in RI
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind: Last week of January
Video
Top Stories
Winter activities to check out in Providence and beyond!
Video
Enhance your style with Kent Stetson
Video
In the Kitchen: Local Littleneck Clams with Carolina “XO” and Garlic Butter
Video
Rhody Roundup: Do you respond to haters?
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
12 News Now
RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 3% for 1st time in months; 550 new cases, 10 deaths
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
List: RI cities and towns rush to sign up seniors for COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Bitter Cold Continues into First Part of Weekend
Video
Raimondo to sign executive order Friday immediately lifting curfew for businesses
Video
Q&A: I’m 75 or older — how will I get vaccinated in Rhode Island?
Video
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts & Interactive Data
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Honoring Black History: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
The Value of Home: How the pandemic has sent sales soaring and influenced buyers
Video
The War on Alzheimer’s: The challenges, the cost, and the quest for a cure
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
RI’s COVID-19 positivity rate below 3% for 1st time in months; 550 new cases, 10 deaths
Video
Newsfeed Now: South Africa variant detected in US, 4-year-old Va. boy finds new friend
Video
Fauci warns virus variants are ‘a wake-up call’, scientists must be ready to tweak vaccines
Video
Raimondo to sign executive order Friday immediately lifting curfew for businesses
Video
Johnson & Johnson 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
Video
‘I know there’s a lot of frustration’: RI doctor answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Q&A: I’m 75 or older — how will I get vaccinated in Rhode Island?
Video
RI lifting curfew for businesses as COVID-19 numbers improve
Video
‘It was a very frustrating day’: Baker addresses bumpy start to vaccine signups
Video
List: RI cities and towns rush to sign up seniors for COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend
Video
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
Coventry woman, 27, in ICU after contracting COVID; mom urging young adults to take it seriously
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
New ‘fish condo’ off East Providence coast bustling with activity
Video
Mazes of maize: Get lost in a corn field this fall
Video
Healthcare workers join peaceful protest in Providence
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Girl, 7, selling hand-painted seashells to raise money for charity
Video
Lawsuit claims Subway’s tuna sandwiches ‘lack any trace of tuna’
A deer friend: 4-year-old boy brings home an unlikely companion
Video
Mystic Aquarium rescues grey seal pup
Video
Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity
Video
Kraft creates candy-flavored Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day
Westerly brewery adopts a more environmentally-friendly beer-making process
Video