11th Annual Holly Charette Motorcycle Run held Sunday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fallen Marine was honored on Sunday morning, as the 11th Annual Holly Charette Bike Run was held in Cranston.

Lance Cpl. Charette was killed in action 14 years ago. Since then, the post office on Rolfe Square was named after her and a bike run was established in her honor.

“Holly was like a lion in the roar so we did a motorcycle run,” her father Ed Roberts said.

That roar could be heard loud and clear as the motorcycles took off down Pontiac Avenue. Holly’s parents estimate more than 300 people turned out for the run.

“It’s amazing the support and love that has shown for Holly,” said her mom Regina.

Holly joined the Marines following 9/11. Her family said she felt compelled to serve her country.

Then, on June 23, 2005, Holly’s convoy was struck by a suicide bomber in Fallujah.

Holly became the first female Marine to lose her life during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She was just 21-years-old.

Her parents are still reeling from the loss today. “Losing a child and that pain never goes away, no matter what circumstance you lost your child from, that heartache is with you forever.” Regina said. “We love talking about her and happy tears are coming out because everyone’s here for her. We miss her tremendously and if we can pay it forward and other people try to pay it forward, that’s what she’s about.”

The money raised through the motorcycle run will fund scholarships for students at the two high schools Holly attended; Cranston East and Coventry High School.