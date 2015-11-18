1,130 donors called in Meeting Street’s annual thank-a-thon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Meeting Street held its annual thank-a-thon on Tuesday.

Thirty parents and volunteers spent hours calling 1,130 of the school’s donors to thank them for their generosity.

Last year, Meeting Street raised $2 million across both campuses, they need more than $3 million to meet current needs.

Administrators say they wouldn’t be able to provide services to more than 4,000 children and their families each year without the support of their donors.

Located in Providence, Meeting Street teaches children of all abilities from pre-school to high school.