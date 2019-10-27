Live Now
1 dead, 4 injured in Michigan shooting

News

LANSING, MI (WPRI) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at a party, according to police in Lansing, Michigan.

First responders were called to the scene near Michigan State University around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say five people were taken to the hospital, including a man, 22, who died of his injuries.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News as we bring you the latest investigation on-air and online.

