NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead early Monday morning.

Officials responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport on Farewell Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a possible shooting.

Two people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

One victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police, and the second victim was released with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officials say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.