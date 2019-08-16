Salmonella risk prompts warning about pig ear dog treats

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Health officials issued a warning Friday about another brand of dog treats that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The R.I. Department of Health is advising dog owners to not feed their pets Berkley Jensen Pig Ears Dog Chews following a multistate salmonella outbreak.

The affected products were sold in packs of 30 at BJ’s Wholesale Club and include lot codes G1 3548 and G1 0139 which have best-by dates of Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022, respectively.

Officials said not only dogs could get sick but also people who handle the treats or care for dogs who consumed them.

Consumers who purchased the treats are advised to throw them away.

Pet Supplies Plus recalled pig ear treats in early July due to salmonella concerns and Lennox issued a similar recall for the same reason late last month.