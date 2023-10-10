CASTLETON, Vt. – Police have received more than 200 tips since finding the body of Dr. Honoree Fleming on the D&H Rail Trail in Castleton last week.

Fleming, 77, a retired dean of education and wife of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Powers, was found dead about a mile south of the Vermont State Univerity-Castleton campus on Oct. 5. Vermont State Police said she’d been shot in the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, a search and rescue team canvassed the area where Fleming was killed and interviewed potential witnesses, nearby residents and people who were on the trail around the time of the shooting.

And authorities continue to urge residents and businesses to review any surveillance video taken between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 5 for potential clues.

VTSU-Castleton Dean of Students Matthew Patry is doing what he can to make students feel at ease while investigators work to find the person responsible for Fleming’s death.

He says they’ve upped the number of campus security officers working per shift, and partnered with the Rutland County Sherriff’s department, totaling more police coverage than they’ve ever had.

With students set to return this week after their fall break, Patry says an email was sent out to students, faculty, and staff detailing ways to look out for one another.

“Make sure to travel in groups, we don’t want students traveling alone,” he says, “If they see something that seems strange report it, better safe than sorry.”

Those with any information about this case are encouraged to call Vermont State Police.