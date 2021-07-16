Vermont police: Pilot dies after fall from hot-air balloon

Investigators, including those from the Federal Aviation Administration, gather along the Connecticut River and Route 25 in Bradford, Vt., on Friday, July 16, 2021, following the death of a hot-air ballonist. Brian Boland, 72, the pilot of the hot-air balloon that had been carrying a total of five people, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, after becoming entangled in gear underneath the basket and then falling to the ground in Bradford, Vermont State Police said. Some after take off, the balloon touched down in a field and one passenger fell out, but was unhurt. After the pilot’s death, three other passengers remained in the balloon until it caught in a grove of trees about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) farther north in Piermont, New Hampshire, where they escaped without injury. (Geoff Hansen/The Valley News via AP)

BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police say the pilot of a hot-air balloon that had been carrying a total of five people is dead after becoming entangled in gear underneath the basket and then falling to the ground in Bradford.

The balloon had taken off from the Post Mills airport Thursday afternoon. It later touched down and one passenger fell out, but was unhurt.

The pilot, 72-year-old Brian Boland of Vermont, became entangled in gear as the balloon re-ascended. He fell into a field where he was pronounced dead.

After the pilot’s death, three other passengers remained in the balloon until it caught in a grove of trees in Piermont, New Hampshire, about 1.5 miles farther north, where they escaped without injury.