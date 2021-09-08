Vermont governor saddened by claim troopers made fake vaccine cards

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he’s “incredibly disappointed” by the allegations that three former Vermont State Police troopers were involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Scott said Wednesday he felt the allegations if true were “just a dumb thing to do” that make no sense to him.

The FBI is investigating the allegations and Vermont Public Safety officials are conducting a separate investigation.

The Vermont State Police announced Tuesday that three state troopers had resigned after they were found to be allegedly involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The Vermont Troopers Association has not responded to requests for comment on behalf of the troopers.