Vermont governor saddened by claim troopers made fake vaccine cards

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he’s “incredibly disappointed” by the allegations that three former Vermont State Police troopers were involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Scott said Wednesday he felt the allegations if true were “just a dumb thing to do” that make no sense to him.
The FBI is investigating the allegations and Vermont Public Safety officials are conducting a separate investigation.
The Vermont State Police announced Tuesday that three state troopers had resigned after they were found to be allegedly involved in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The Vermont Troopers Association has not responded to requests for comment on behalf of the troopers.