Police seek truck driver in crash that seriously injured man

Vermont

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are seeking the driver of a truck that struck a Massachusetts man on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened on Interstate 91 in Rockingham at around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Kyle Uhlman, 25, of Northboro, had rear ended a tractor trailer truck with his van. They say he then exited the vehicle and appeared to be “experiencing a mental health crisis” as he walked in and out of the roadway.

Uhlman was eventually struck by a white, six-wheel box truck that did not stop.

Uhlman was airlifted to a New Hampshire hospital with serious injuries.

