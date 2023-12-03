BURLINGTON, Vt. (WPRI) — Hisham Awartani, the Brown University student who was one of the three Palestinians shot in Vermont, is paralyzed.

His mother, Elizabeth Price, told WBZ in Boston that her son is in “acute” condition after being shot in his spine, and may not be able to move his legs for the rest of his life.

Price commented on her son’s progress.

“Hisham is tired, but resolute. He’s pushing himself really hard. He’s now stable, he’s still in acute condition from his spinal injury. But he’s going to be shifting into recovery,” she said.

Although Hisham is focused on his health, his mother says he’s looking beyond recovery.

“We are trying to connect him with his community of friends and professors because he is so eager to just start studying again,” she said.

Awartani is expected to be released from the hospital next week.