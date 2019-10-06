U.S. Coast Guard searching for man, 3 children off Kennebunkport, Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WPRI) — Rescue crews from the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a man and three children missing in the water near Kennebunkport, Maine.

They were aboard a 14-foot boat that appears to have capsized about 10 nautical miles out.

The Coast Guard said a mayday call was made around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning before communication was lost.

In it, a man could be heard saying, “children are in the water now and I have to bail out. We’re all just going to huddle together.”

Air Station Cape Cod was among the assets dispatched in Saturday’s search.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Cutter Reefshark will continue to search for the four people through the night.