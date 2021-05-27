Traveling to RI or MA? Here’s what you need to know

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being cooped up at home for months, families across the country will get a taste of normalcy as they hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

It will also be a stress test for many industries as states ease restrictions, including New England where businesses can be fully open.

Since what you can and can’t do varies by state, here’s a look at the guidance for travelers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts:

Rhode Island

Do I need to wear a mask?

Rhode Island lifted its mask mandate on May 18 for people who are fully vaccinated, but even those people should keep their face coverings handy since they’re still required in some settings such as nursing homes, businesses that request they be worn, and on public transportation.

Are stores and restaurants still restricted?

The state removed restrictions for most businesses and services on May 21, including the capacity limits and social distancing requirement. However, Gov. Dan McKee said businesses can transition back to normal at their own pace and asked patrons to respect that.

Additionally, sectors that are still restricted like nightclubs and hookah lounges can start operating at full capacity, as long as they require proof of vaccination for entry.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination?

Unlike some other states, Rhode Island does not require so-called “vaccine passports.” But, as noted above, some businesses and services may require customers to show proof.

Do I need to get tested?

People who are fully vaccinated, meaning they’re at least two weeks removed from their final dose, do not need to quarantine or get tested upon arrival in Rhode Island.

Anyone who isn’t vaccinated and travels to Rhode Island from a “hot spot” state or a location outside the country must quarantine for 10 days or show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arrival or after arrival.

Travelers also have the option of getting vaccinated in Rhode Island, since the residency requirement has been removed.

Do I need a reservation for restaurants and bars?

The latest guidance says reservations are strongly encouraged, but not required. It’s best to call ahead to find out how a specific restaurant or bar is handling its seating.

Are beaches open?

While two Rhode Island state beaches opened in mid-May, Gov. McKee announced the rest would open at full capacity Memorial Day weekend.

People who are not fully vaccinated are told to wear a mask when indoors or within three feet of others, such as at the snack bar.

To keep the lines down, the state asks that people buy parking passes online before heading to the beach.

Massachusetts

Do I need to wear a mask?

Massachusetts’ face covering order will be replaced by a face covering advisory on Saturday, May 29.

Unvaccinated people are advised to continue wearing masks and social distancing, but those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to do so in most public settings. Masks are still required for anyone using public transportation or visiting health care facilities and nursing homes.

Are stores and restaurants still restricted?

On Saturday, May 29, all industries will be able to reopen at 100% capacity and the social gathering limit will be rescinded.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination?

Like Rhode Island, Massachusetts will not require “vaccine passports.”

Travelers who are fully vaccinated and not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms do not need to quarantine upon entering the state.

Do I need to get tested?

All visitors and returning residents who are not vaccinated are advised to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Massachusetts, unless proof of a negative test is provided.

Anyone entering the state for less than 24 hours is also exempt from the travel advisory.

Do I need a reservation for restaurants and bars?

Under the current protocols, reservations and call-ahead seating is encouraged, but not required. Restaurants and bars are also asked to take down the contact information of someone in the party in case contact-tracing is necessary.