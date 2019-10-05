Tracking foliage around New England

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2010 file photo, a maple tree shows its fall colors in Woodstock, Maine. New England’s 2017 fall foliage forecast is very favorable for leaf peeping. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first weekend of October has arrived, and we are tracking where the colors are popping!

Coventry, RI 📸 09/29/2019 🍁 pic.twitter.com/sFhA83hgEN — Social Mediarologist Brian Chevalier (@weatherinri) October 4, 2019

Historically, trees across Southern New England reach peak foliage during the middle and second half of October.

Much of Southern New England is near peak foliage with the exception of coastal regions. With near peak north.

Fall foliage is reaching near peak across Northern New England.

Taking a weekend trip to northern New England? You should be prepared to see great colors!

Check out this photo from Belvidere, Vermont!

Loving the foliage coming out of Vermont! https://t.co/WvWDFtBPMi — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) October 4, 2019

Eyewitness News first reported in September our region should expect a promising foliage season.

