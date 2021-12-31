Study: New England is warming faster than rest of planet

(WPRI) — New England is warming significantly faster than global average temperatures, according to a new study.

The research published in the journal “Climate” looked at temperature data from the last 120 years in New England and found the region warmed by an average of 3.29 degrees Fahrenheit. The rest of the planet saw an average rise of about 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Temperatures in Massachusetts increased even faster than the other states in New England: rising 3.55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Their findings noted how winters are becoming shorter, and summers are becoming longer.

With the annual temperatures in New England expected to rise sharply in the coming decades, the authors of the study say shorter, milder winters will present a variety of challenges for rural industries such as logging, maple syrup harvesting, the ski industry, and a range of other consequences.

The study also found that every decade between 1965 and 2005, New England has lost nine snow-cover days due to less precipitation falling as snow and from the snow melting faster.

“The changing climate not only alters the ecology and upends the livelihood of many in New England, it also threatens various infrastructures in New England as well the health and well-being of people through more extreme weather, warmer temperatures, floods and droughts, degradation of air and water quality, expansion of diseases, and sea-level rise,” the study concluded.