Sources: Fotis Dulos being transported to hospital after being found unresponsive at Farmington home

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Sources say Fotis Dulos was found unresponsive at his Farmington home Tuesday afternoon and has been transported to UConn Health Center in Farmington with a pulse. According to those same reports, Dulos had attempted suicide.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis told News 8 the following:

“I am told Mr Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.” Attorney Norm Pattis

Dulos had been expected to appear in court in Stamford Tuesday for an emergency bond hearing at which his $6-million bond reportedly may have been in jeopardy because the insurance company tied to paying the bond was uncertain to be covering the bond.

Dulos has been under “strict” house arrest since his last court appearance. Prior to that hearing, Dulos removed a memorial to his estranged wife, Jennifer, that had been placed at the entrance to the Farmington neighborhood. Judge Gary White called that act “stupid” and a “2nd strike” in Dulos’ effort to remain out on bond.