BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WPRI) — A woman has been arrested after the brutal murder of a Rhode Island woman at a shelter in Brattleboro, Vermont, according to officials.

Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents say officers responded to the Morningside House homeless shelter around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a report of someone being attacked with an ax.

Upon arrival, officers found shelter coordinator Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, suffering from injuries to the face, neck and torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then found Mahvish-Jammeh wiping blood off her hands with a paper towel, court documents said.

The incident was captured on security video and was witnessed by at least two other staff members.

Court documents say Mahvish-Jammeh went to a hardware store over the weekend where she bought a “Hunters Ax,” which police say was consistent with the ax recovered at the scene.

In a statement, the shelter said Rosin-Pritchard is “irreplaceable.”

“She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues. There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates and residents. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and the broader Brattleboro community who knew her,” the statement read.

Mahvish-Jammeh was arraigned in court Tuesday and held without bail.