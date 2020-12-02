Researchers from US and Canada team up to study white sharks

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Researchers in New England and Canada are teaming up to learn more about the great white sharks appearing in the Northeast’s waters in greater numbers each summer.

More than a dozen organizations and state agencies from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are part of the New England White Shark Research Consortium announced Tuesday.

Organizers say they’ll focus on shark migration, residency, habitat use, reproduction, and predatory behavior.

They’ll also look at factors that drive human-white shark interactions, and broader perceptions of white sharks by coastal communities.

The announcement comes after Maine recorded its first confirmed shark fatality in July.

To track sharks in the Atlantic Ocean and local waters, check out Ocearch shark tracker or the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity App.

