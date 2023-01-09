PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple New England states are among the top places to raise a family, according to a new report.

WalletHub compared the 50 states by looking at recent census, housing, and economic statistics.

Massachusetts was the number one state to raise a family, scoring high on things like family fun and affordability.

Connecticut was ranked 10th and Rhode Island came in at number 11, scoring about halfway down the list on family fun and socio-economics.

According to the data, the worst state in the country to raise a family was Mississippi.