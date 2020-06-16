Prosecutor: 32 Boston-area gang members face federal charges

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly three dozen members and associates of a Boston-based street gang are facing federal charges for a slew of violent crimes, authorities said Tuesday.

Fifteen members and associates of the NOB gang were arrested Tuesday by Boston police as well as federal authorities and six others remain fugitives on federal warrants, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters.

Another 11 already in state custody are now facing federal charges. Lelling said the gang is responsible for a litany of crimes including killings, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and armed robbery.

Eleven search warrants are being executed in Boston and other communities in the area, including Fall River and Providence, Rhode Island.