Patriots finalize 2020 preseason schedule

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Friday morning, the Patriots finalized their 2020 preseason schedule. New England plays on four consecutive Thursday nights, the first two at home and last two on the road, from mid-August through early September. It’s the first time since 2010 that the team will play all of its preseason games on Thursday’s.
Below is the preseason schedule:
Week 1, vs. Lions: Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Week 2, vs. Panthers: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Week 3, at Eagles: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Week 4, at Giants: Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
As it stands now, the Patriots open the regular season at home on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Dolphins. To view the complete schedule, click here.