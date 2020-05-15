Patriots finalize 2020 preseason schedule

Live Now
Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Friday morning, the Patriots finalized their 2020 preseason schedule. New England plays on four consecutive Thursday nights, the first two at home and last two on the road, from mid-August through early September. It’s the first time since 2010 that the team will play all of its preseason games on Thursday’s.

Below is the preseason schedule:

Week 1, vs. Lions: Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Week 2, vs. Panthers: Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Week 3, at Eagles: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Week 4, at Giants: Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

As it stands now, the Patriots open the regular season at home on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Dolphins. To view the complete schedule, click here.

