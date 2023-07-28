FOXBORO (WPRI) – One of the most important moves the New England Patriots made in the offseason was agreeing to a one-year deal with Mike Gesicki. The Penn State product spent five years in Miami where he was an important piece of the offense, tallying over 700 yards twice and five or more touchdowns three times. The new No. 88 joins an offense that has tried to prioritize tight ends ever since Mac Jones came to New England. The year Mac was drafted they signed two of the top free agents at that spot, bringing in both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. With Smith no longer in Foxborough the team needed a replacement, and they swapped out Smith for Gesicki, who is better known for his pass catching ability.

He also comes in at the perfect time. Bill O’Brien has been known for how he uses tight ends, typically playing with two on the field at a time. As the offensive coordinator in New England in 2011 the passing game thrived. Yes, Tom Brady was under center, but O’Brien maximized the ability of Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski. Now, the goal is to emulate that success. Since the Patriots, at least when looking at depth, are fairly thin at receiver, a healthy portion of the receptions could go to the tight ends.

Hunter Henry has been as consistent as they come as a receiving option in his career. The tight end has eclipsed 500 yards in all but his rookie season and has been good for 32 touchdowns in his career.

The idea of playing with two tight ends and pairing both Gesicki and Henry together was confirmed in OTAs and has been reaffirmed through the first two days day of training camp. The duo took most of the reps together with Jones in their red zone work, trying to get on the same page in the most important part of the field. Gesicki was quiet overall in their team work through two days, but Henry, who Mac Jones has looked to quite frequently early on, has praised the new addition.

“Mike’s done a great job,” said Henry. “Same guy everyday man works his tail off. He’s fun to be with.”

Hunter Henry also added that both he and Gesicki have been watching film with O’Brien of that 2011 Patriots offense. The former Charger said that Bill O’Brien has “been great man. Excited to be in the meeting room breaking things down… he’s very consistent so far.”

One question with this group is who behind their two stars will get time. Matt Sokol is someone who has stood out early on in training camp. He has developed an early red zone connection with Bailey Zappe and had quite a few receptions in their work in that area. Sokol was someone who bounced between the active roster and the practice squad last year but in a system that elevates the importance of tight ends he could seize a more consistent role with the team.

Blocking with this entire group will be a bit of concern though. Given that, it is worth seeing if a guy like Johnny Lumpkin can carve out a role for himself as the number 3 option. What stands out about Lumpkin is his size. The Louisiana product stands at 6’6”, 268 pounds. He joins this Patriots team as the joint tallest and the heaviest option they have at tight end, which gives him a solid case to be that extra blocking option for them. With the threat Henry and Gesicki pose as a receiver, this team might be better off using the third spot as a blocking option.