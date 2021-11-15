Parts of northern New England see season’s 1st snowfall

(AP) — Residents in parts of northern New England are waking up to the first substantial snowfall of the season.

Thanks to a cold front, rain turned into snow Saturday evening over a large swath that stretched from middle Vermont across New Hampshire and into western Maine.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington recorded 5 inches of snow. Other areas saw snowfall of up to 4 inches, mostly in mountains.

Meteorologists say the arrival of colder weather means it’s time for New Englanders to get leaves raked and complete yardwork before the ground freezes.