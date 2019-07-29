NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod last week

Yarmouth Fire crews look through the parts of the roof that blew off the Cape Sands Inn during a morning tornado that touched down on the structure, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in West Yarmouth, Mass. (Steve Heaslip/The Cape Cod Times via AP)

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — New information from the National Weather Service (NWS) revealed that last Tuesday, Cape Cod actually doubled the number of tornadoes it’s seen in the past 70 years.

On Monday, the agency’s Boston office confirmed that three EF1 tornadoes touched down on July 23, leaving behind a trail of damage and causing widespread power outages.

The NWS says the third tornado touched down around noon in the area of Yacht Avenue and Schooner Street in West Yarmouth and traveled about a quarter-mile eastward before lifting on Egg Harbor Road. It had estimated wind speeds up to 90 mph and the width of its path was about 50 yards.

