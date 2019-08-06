No plea talks yet in kidnapping case against Providence man

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Lawyers in the federal criminal case against Louis Coleman – the Providence man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Boston woman – say they have not yet discussed a possible plea deal, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys filed a “joint interim status report” in Boston federal court, giving the judge an update on where things stand as the case against Coleman moves toward trial. The document states “the defendant has not indicated if he plans to pursue a defense of insanity or alibi.”

“The parties have not discussed a plea agreement,” lawyers wrote. “If this matter continues to trial, the government estimates 3 weeks of trial presentation.”

Coleman, 32, of Providence, was indicted on one count of kidnapping, death resulting in April. He’s accused of abducting Jassy Correia, 23, who went missing on the morning of Feb. 24. Police say Correia’s body was found in the trunk of Coleman’s car when he was pulled over and arrested several days later in Delaware.

Prosecutors have previously said Coleman was seen leaving the Venu nightclub and getting into Coleman’s car. Video surveillance from outside Coleman’s apartment complex on Chestnut Street in Providence showed Coleman carrying a person into the building. Then hours later carrying out a suitcase, which he struggled to put it in the truck of his car.

Coleman was also seen on several occasions leaving the building with items such as trash bags, cardboard boxes, bleach, and a small duffle bag, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested in Delaware days after Correia’s disappearance. Her body was found in the trunk of his car, according to investigators.

Tuesday court filing said prosecutors have provided “voluminous” amounts of discovery material to prosecutors and more is on the way.

The filing asked the judge to push off a scheduled August 16 hearing for two months.

Coleman has been held in custody since his arrest and has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces the possibility of the death sentence or life in prison.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook