CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor has ordered state-run liquor and wine outlets to remove all Russian liquor from their shelves in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Saturday directing all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlets to remove Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits until further notice.

“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” he said on Twitter.

WMUR-TV reports there are 67 liquor and wine outlets in the state. Ukrainians on Saturday were bracing for another night of assaults as Russian troops close in on the capital of Kyiv.