Wife of missing New Hampshire girl’s father arrested for welfare fraud

CONCORD, N.H. (WPRI) — Another arrest has been made in connection with Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire girl who police say has been missing since 2019.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of welfare fraud, according to the Manchester Police Department.

She is the wife of Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, but not the girl’s biological mother.

Prosecutors allege that between December 2019 and June 2021, Kayla Montgomery obtained more than $1,500 worth of food stamp benefits on Harmony’s behalf by not removing the girl from the family account, even though she was no longer living with them.

Adam Montgomery was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree assault, child endangerment and interfering with custody. His was ordered held without bail after his lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Harmony hasn’t been seen since 2019, according to police, but she wasn’t reported missing until late last week. A $43,000 reward is being offered for information regarding her disappearance.

Anyone who believes they can help detectives find Harmony is asked to call or text (603) 203-6060.