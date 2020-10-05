UNH prof accused of posing as immigrant woman on Twitter

New Hampshire

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

(AP) — A white University of New Hampshire chemistry professor has been accused of posing as an immigrant woman of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments on the fake account and attack users who supported racial justice and other progressive causes.

The university has not named the professor whom it said was being investigated related to allegations on social media.

A spokesperson said Friday that the person “is on leave and not in the classroom.”

Several people who have reviewed the account before it was taken down last week said it routinely posted racist, sexist and transphobic comments and images.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/1/2020: Gina Picard, Superintendent Chariho Regional School District

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour