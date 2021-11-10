Truck driver’s trial delayed in crash that killed 7 bikers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Days before jury selection was scheduled to start in the trial of a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019, a judge has granted a defense request to continue the trial to March over concerns about a crash reconstruction expert’s prior job history with the Massachusetts State Police.
The judge didn’t set a new trial date for 25-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.
Lawyers agreed the records would not be made public and said that they referenced disciplinary actions, including actions regarding Stephen Benanti’s co-workers and subordinates.
The defense said they needed time to find another crash reconstruction expert.