Truck driver’s trial delayed in crash that killed 7 bikers

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy listens to evidence during his pretrial hearing at the Coos County Superior Court, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Lancaster, N.H. Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that killed seven motorcyclists that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. He pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Days before jury selection was scheduled to start in the trial of a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019, a judge has granted a defense request to continue the trial to March over concerns about a crash reconstruction expert’s prior job history with the Massachusetts State Police.

The judge didn’t set a new trial date for 25-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

Lawyers agreed the records would not be made public and said that they referenced disciplinary actions, including actions regarding Stephen Benanti’s co-workers and subordinates.

The defense said they needed time to find another crash reconstruction expert.