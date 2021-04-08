Santa’s Village offering free housing for college students who work there this summer

Courtesy of Santa’s Village

JEFFERSON, N.H. (WPRI) — As Santa’s Village prepares to open for the season, the park is adding some “sweet incentives” for workers.

The theme park is offering free room and utilities for seasonal workers, specifically college students.

“Calling all college students! We’re hiring and offering some sweet incentives: FREE housing and utilities, VERY competitive wages, and FULL TIME seasonal work. Grab your roomie, best friend, and club members then visit our website and fill out an application right now. What are you waiting for?” the theme park posted on Facebook.

Santa’s Village plans to open its doors on May 29.

