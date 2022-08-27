JEFFERSON, N.H. (WPRI) — An employee for Santa’s Village in New Hampshire was seriously injured Saturday after falling from an amusement park ride platform.

According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, a 51-year-old employee suddenly fell off the platform while a roller coaster was in use.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of Fire Safety is investigating the circumstances around what led up to the incident.

Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety investigators are also leading their own investigation.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, mechanical amusement rides within the state of New Hampshire must be inspected by the Division of Fire Safety at least once a year and registered prior to operation.

The office also notes that each mechanical ride that passes inspection is also given a registration decal, which must be affixed on the ride and be visible to the public.