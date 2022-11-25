NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Salve Regina University is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a car crash in New Hampshire early Thanksgiving morning.

Drew Ceppetelli, 21, was rushed to the hospital after the car she was riding in rolled over in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to police.

Ceppetelli, of Barrington, New Hampshire, succumbed to her injuries a few hours after the crash.

Police said Ceppetelli was one of six people in the car, which was being driven by Tyler Troy, 22, of Norwood, New Hampshire.

Troy was driving down Route 1 and was approaching a traffic circle when he suddenly veered off the roadway and into a curbed divider, according to police. The vehicle then continued into the traffic circle and through grass median in the center.

Police said several passengers were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over multiple times.

Nearby officers and witnesses rushed to tend to the victims until first responders arrived, according to police.

Police said Ceppetelli and three other passengers were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Troy and the fifth passenger were brought to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The traffic circle was closed for five hours as officers investigated the crash and emergency personnel removed Troy’s heavily damaged car.

Police believe excessive speed and impairment were factors in the crash, though the cause remains under investigation. It’s unclear whether Troy will be facing any charges.

Ceppetelli was a senior at Salve Regina and an outfielder for the university’s softball team.

In a social media post Friday, Salve Regina Softball said Ceppetelli’s “infectious smile made everyone around her light up.”

“Our program is better because of [Ceppetelli] and we hope we will continue to make her proud,” post reads. “Fly high lucky seven.”