Reward for missing NH girl grows; donations coming from across the country

Harmony Montgomery (Credit: Manchester Police)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WPRI) — People from across the United States are joining the search for a little girl in New Hampshire who was reported missing just two weeks ago.

It was on New Year’s Eve when Manchester Police announced the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, and since then, billboards and posters with her face have covered the city.

Facebook groups dedicated to finding Harmony were created and police say the anonymous tip line has been blowing up, getting a total of 460 tips.

The reward for finding Harmony continues to climb, reaching $137 thousand dollars after an anonymous donor in Washington pledged $25 thousand to help secure information that helps lead to her.

Brandon Brooks, a company owner in New Hampshire also committed $5 thousand to the reward fund.

Right now the investigation is focusing on a home in Manchester where Harmony was last known to live. Those who think they have information about Harmony’s whereabouts can call or text the police at 603-203-6060.

