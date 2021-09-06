Police: RI teen caught driving 113 mph in stolen vehicle on NH highway

SUTTON, N.H. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old Rhode Island man is facing charges after allegedly driving faster than 100 mph and fleeing from state troopers on I-89 in Sutton, New Hampshire, on Sunday, according to N.H. State Police.

Troopers on patrol around 2:40 p.m. said they saw an SUV driving 113 mph northbound. When police tried to stop the driver, they said the suspect fled, going on and off the highway multiple times before troopers called off the pursuit.

A short time later, the suspect drove over road spikes then left the highway and fled into the woods, according to state police. As they sent a K-9 unit after him, troopers learned the vehicle had been stolen out of Rhode Island.

Elijah K. Cadieux was eventually arrested and police discovered he was wanted for armed robbery in Rhode Island.

He was charged with being a fugitive from justice, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, reckless driving, disobeying an officer, and resisting arrest.

Police said other theft charges related to the vehicle’s license plate and merchandise found inside the SUV are pending.

Cadieux was brought to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for examination and treatment of some pre-existing conditions not related to the crash or his arrest, according to state police. Once discharged, he will be transported and held at Merrimack County Jail until his arraignment on Sept. 7.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Trooper Jared Scholand of Troop D at (603) 223-4381.