TILTON, N.H. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after someone was assaulted with a watermelon inside a New Hampshire grocery store Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the Market Basket in Tilton for reports of an assault that involved a watermelon.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries that stemmed from being hit by the watermelon. Those injuries are not life-threatening.

No one was taken into custody or has been charged at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the alleged assault.