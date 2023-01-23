MANCHESTER, N.H. (WPRI) — A New Hampshire man was arrested over the weekend for reportedly threatening McDonald’s employees with an axe, according to police.

Eric Mayville has been charged with criminal threatening and simple assault.

Officers were called to a McDonald’s in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night for reports of a man “causing trouble at the drive-through window.”

The store manager told responding officers that a man, later identified as Mayville, began arguing with the employee manning the drive-through window.

When the employee refused to serve him, police said Mayville spit on him and drove off.

The officers returned to the McDonald’s nearly four hours later following reports of a man threatening employees.

Police said Mayville returned to the drive-through, where he was told by an employee that the restaurant was closed.

Mayville then pulled around the building waited in the parking lot for the employees to leave, according to police.

Police said as four employees were walking out of the restaurant, Mayville hopped out of his car with an axe and began threatening them with it.

Mayville drove off again, according to police, but was arrested shortly after officers spotted his car nearby.