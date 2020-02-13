Police: Missing New Hampshire man, 89, may be in Massachusetts

WEARE, N.H. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly New Hampshire man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Gerard Lemay, 89, was last seen around 5 a.m. at his Weare home. Police say he may have been seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Route 25 in Plymouth, N.H., as well as in Methuen, Mass., after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lemay is described as a white male who stands 5-foot-7, weighs around 165 pounds, and has white hair and hazel eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, green t-shirt, black shoes, and gold-rimmed prescription glasses.

Courtesy of New Hampshire State Police

Police say he should be driving a yellow 2008 Hyundai Accent with New Hampshire registration 2647932.

Police are concerned about Lemay’s well-being, noting that he went missing one time previously and turned up in Laconia, N.H.

Anyone with information on Lemay’s whereabouts is asked to call Weare police at (603) 529-7755.