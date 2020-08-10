Off-duty Massachusetts police officer helps rescue pilot in New Hampshire

MEREDITH, N.H. (WPRI) — An off-duty Massachusetts police officer helped rescue a 78-year-old pilot in New Hampshire after his plane crashed in Meredith Bay Sunday afternoon.

N.H. State Police Marine Patrol say the pilot, David Grapes, of Center Harbor, suffered minor injuries after the engine in his ultralight aircraft stopped running.

Officials say Grapes made the decision to crash-land into the bay, and was able to get make it out before the plane sank into about 65 feet of water.

Joe Ponzo, an off-duty Stoneham police officer, was in his boat when he saw the plane nosedive into the water. He and other boaters quickly rushed to the scene.

“I was there within maybe 30 seconds, the plane was gone,” Ponzo said.

Ponzo brought Grapes to shore, where he was taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital.

“Another bystander that was on a boat that was next to me was able to get a life jacket on him,” Ponzo said. “So, I was able to grab the life jacket and get the guy up on the boat. We had him on the back of the boat, my wife was just comforting him because he was in complete shock.”

Ponzo says Grapes was conscious and alert, though a little banged up and confused. Officials say he only suffered minor injuries.

According to Ponzo, in his 23 years on the job, it was one of the most bizarre events he’s ever witnessed, and he was still shaken, too.

“One of my team called me and found out, he says, ‘Hey what did you do now?’ I said, ‘Hey I was the right place, at the right time, you know?'” Ponzo recalled.

Salvage divers will recover the sunken aircraft later this week, according to fire officials.

The FAA has been notified of the crash.