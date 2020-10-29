NTSB release details in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

New Hampshire

by: MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., stands during his arraignment in district court in Springfield, Mass. Zhukovskyy, is charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a fiery June 21 collision on a rural highway in Randolph, N.H. A trial is scheduled for November 2020. A defense motion seeking a bail hearing, filed Friday, March 27, 2020 and made public Tuesday, March 31, said the state recently disclosed a report from an independent accident reconstruction firm, which shows the state police initial assessment “was deeply flawed.” (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) ─ The pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire told authorities he had drug problem, regularly used heroin and cocaine but believed he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The admission by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was included in a trove of documents released Wednesday by federal investigators related to the the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph.

The National Transportation Safety Board also announced that it will hold a hearing Dec. 1 where it discuss probable cause, findings, and any safety recommendations from its investigation.

Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide.

