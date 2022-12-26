MANCHESTER, N.H. (WPRI) — A New Hampshire woman was arrested early Monday morning after she reportedly gave birth in the woods, according to authorities.

The Manchester Police Department said officers rushed to West Side Arena upon learning a woman had given birth in the woods.

The officers found the mother, identified by police as 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, but were unable to locate the newborn.

Nearly an hour later, police said, “the mother revealed the true location of the baby” and led them there.

The newborn was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Eckersley was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child.

She has also been charged with one felony count of reckless conduct in connection with this incident.