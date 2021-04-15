New Hampshire will be first New England state to lift mask mandate

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photograph, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu wears a protective mask, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at a polling station in Windham, N.H. New Hampshire joined three dozen other states, including the rest of New England, in enacting a statewide mask mandate as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Sununu issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible, which goes into effect on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire’s governor says the state will lift its mask mandate Friday, though individual communities and businesses will be allowed to continue to impose restrictions.

New Hampshire was the last state in New England to adopt a statewide mask mandate in November and with Friday’s change, will be the first to lift it.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he also plans to remove many business restrictions on May 7 and replace them with recommendations instead.

He credited the state’s success in vaccinations for keeping deaths low and hospitalizations at a manageable level.