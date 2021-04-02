New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers’ lane in crash

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., stands during his arraignment in district court in Springfield, Mass. Zhukovskyy, is charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a fiery June 21 collision on a rural highway in Randolph, N.H. A trial is scheduled for November 2020. A defense motion seeking a bail hearing, filed Friday, March 27, 2020 and made public Tuesday, March 31, said the state recently disclosed a report from an independent accident reconstruction firm, which shows the state police initial assessment “was deeply flawed.” (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File)

A lawyer for a pickup truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019 has entered not guilty pleas to multiple, amended charges that no longer accuse the driver of crossing into their lane.

The change responds to a report from an independent accident reconstruction firm that examined the crash in Randolph.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, faces multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct.

The victims were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. They were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, Zhukovskyy’s lawyers have asked a judge to schedule more time for jury selection and a trial.