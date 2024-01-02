WHITEFIELD, N.H. (WPRI) — Two people were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after staying at a New Hampshire hotel, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

One person, a Massachusetts resident, has since died, while the other, who’s from Rhode Island, was hospitalized, DHHS said.

While both had stayed at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, health officials are looking into other potential sources of exposure.

“The state confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection, and we are working closely with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in Fall of 2023,” a spokesperson for the resort said in a statement.

“We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source,” the statement continued.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria, which can contaminate water systems. People can get sick by ingesting water from showers, hot tubs or faucets.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches and pneumonia.