CONCORD, N.H. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck in Concord, New Hampshire, and led police on a chase through multiple towns, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police say officers were notified around 2:45 p.m. Sunday that a truck had been stolen while it was making deliveries on S. Fruit Street.

Authorities were able to track down the truck by a cell phone and found it traveling on I-93, according to state police.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Richard Royea, refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

State police say officers were able to eventually corner Royea on a dead-end street in Manchester. He then got out of the truck but refused to listen to troopers, state police added.

Royea was then arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest/detention, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, and license required (operating without a license). He will also be facing motor vehicle theft related charges.

Both Royea and a trooper were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

He is set to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court.